'India should be confident but unfortunately': PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in national capital Delhi. At the event PM Modi mentioned that “If we want to take India to newer heights of success then we have to become free from the narrow perspectives of the past".
The programme has been organised in the remembrance of last Sikh Guru- Guru Gobind Singh, his four sons (Sahibzade), and Mata Gujri Ji.
“Sahibzaades are inspiring generations. A country that has such history should be filled with confidence but unfortunately, in the name of history we were taught only certain narratives which leads to an inferiority complex" the prime minister added.
PM Narendra Modi attended the 'Shabad Kirtan' being performed by around 300 Baal Kirtanis.
“World's history is filled with instances of atrocities. Three centuries ago Chamkaur and Sirhind wars were fought, on one side there was Mughal Sultanate blind to communal extremism and on the other there were our Gurus"
“On the one hand, there was terrorism and on the other there's spiritualism, on the one hand there was communal mayhem while on the other hand there was liberalism...on one hand there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were Veer Sahibzaade who didn't relent at all".
PM Modi on the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on 9 January, 2022, declared that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of the last Sikh guru- Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
“Guru Gobind Singh stood steadfastly against the terrorism of Aurangzeb and his intentions to change India. Aurangzeb and his people wanted to change the religion of Guru Gobin Singh's children by the force of a sword ...Aurangzeb and his people wanted to change the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children by the force of a sword" the PM added.
While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have been martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb.
The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is the present day's Fatehgarh Sahib.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. At 12:30 PM today will be joining a programme to mark this inspiring day."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has been privileged to attend a function devoted to Sahibzadas in the national capital on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.
"Tomorrow, on December 26, is the Veer Baal Diwas and I will have the privilege to attend a function in New Delhi devoted to the Sahibzadas," PM Modi said during his last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022, which is the 96th edition of the Prime Minister's radio show telecast.
