Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing containers: Goyal

India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing containers: Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
1 min read . 06:40 AM IST Staff Writer

He especially emphasised enhancing the production of Corten 6 quality steel for manufacturing good quality containers.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that for achieving the Atamnirbhar Bharat vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing the containers to meet the shortage of the best quality containers.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that for achieving the Atamnirbhar Bharat vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing the containers to meet the shortage of the best quality containers.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a webinar on "Indigenous containers manufacturing" the minister called for manufacturing indigenous containers with GPS enabled technology for better logistics which is the life-line of the Indian Industry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Smartphone application for reading SARS-CoV-2 test results

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST

28 million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice

6 min read . 05:19 AM IST

Watching developments in Myanmar closely: MEA

1 min read . 12:58 AM IST

Johnson & Johnson approval gives Canada a 4th vaccine option

2 min read . 12:37 AM IST

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a webinar on "Indigenous containers manufacturing" the minister called for manufacturing indigenous containers with GPS enabled technology for better logistics which is the life-line of the Indian Industry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Smartphone application for reading SARS-CoV-2 test results

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST

28 million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice

6 min read . 05:19 AM IST

Watching developments in Myanmar closely: MEA

1 min read . 12:58 AM IST

Johnson & Johnson approval gives Canada a 4th vaccine option

2 min read . 12:37 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Goyal said, "There is a need for refrigerated containers and instead of depending on the imports of such containers we should manufacture them indigenously to work towards making India self-sufficient in the maritime economy."

He especially emphasised enhancing the production of Corten 6 quality steel for manufacturing good quality containers.

The minister also stated that a large country like India which is on the path of high growth but faces a chronic shortage of containers for its exports needs to seriously explore the possibility of containers being manufactured in India.

As envisaged in the make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat schemes indigenous manufacturing of containers will generate employment and will save precious foreign exchange apart from helping in faster exports, said the Ministry of Railways.

According to the ministry, at present, Containers Coporation of India Limited (CONCOR) has a fleet of 37000 ISO containers.

Earlier India has been mostly depended on the import of containers manufactured by China, it said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.