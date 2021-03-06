India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing containers: Goyal

He especially emphasised enhancing the production of Corten 6 quality steel for manufacturing good quality containers.



Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that for achieving the Atamnirbhar Bharat vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing the containers to meet the shortage of the best quality containers.

Goyal said, "There is a need for refrigerated containers and instead of depending on the imports of such containers we should manufacture them indigenously to work towards making India self-sufficient in the maritime economy."

He especially emphasised enhancing the production of Corten 6 quality steel for manufacturing good quality containers.

The minister also stated that a large country like India which is on the path of high growth but faces a chronic shortage of containers for its exports needs to seriously explore the possibility of containers being manufactured in India.

As envisaged in the make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat schemes indigenous manufacturing of containers will generate employment and will save precious foreign exchange apart from helping in faster exports, said the Ministry of Railways.

According to the ministry, at present, Containers Coporation of India Limited (CONCOR) has a fleet of 37000 ISO containers.

