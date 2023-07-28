India should get two semiconductor proposals within 12 months: Vaishnaw

There would be many more players who will come because you’re seeing the response that we’re getting here. You’ll see the seriousness with which the companies are evaluating India. You have seen the success of Micron, which has said that in developed countries, advanced pricing agreements can take years. We did that in six months. The land allocation was done within a few weeks. They have started construction activity in such a short time. So, that is giving a lot of confidence to the people that, yes, this is a government very clearly focused on execution, and we should see, in the coming months, a lot more interest in the Indian semiconductor story.

