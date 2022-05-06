Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to citizens to minimise "slavery to foreign goods" as India celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Inaugurating the Jain International Trade Organisation`s `JITO Connect 2022 business meeting via video link, PM Modi reiterated to support local (Made in India) goods and reduce dependency on foreign products.

“Today the country is encouraging talent, trade, and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of start-ups every day, creating a unicorn every week," he said. “A self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve," Modi said.

He further said that the world is considering India's development resolution as the means of achieving goals. "Be it Global Peace, Global Prosperity, Solutions related to Global Challenges, or Empowerment of Global Supply Chain, the world is looking towards India with great confidence," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the Government e-marketplace, PM stated that more than 40 lakh sellers are selling their products on GeM.

"Ever since GeM has come into existence, all the purchases are done on one platform in front of everyone.

Now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers, and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government," he added.