NEW DELHI : Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian on Tuesday said that India should plan for “substantially negative economic growth" this financial year due to the Coronavirus crisis and that the government should tap various sources to finance a ₹10 trillion stimulus.

Speaking at the Indian Express e-Adda from the US, Subramanian said that distribution of food and cash are the two key tools India should be using to help people tide over the crisis.

Subramanaian, who is currently senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a visiting lecturer in public policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, said at the videoconference that low food and fuel prices and the currency reserve India has allow policy makers to be a bold in rolling out a stimulus package without fear of a spike in inflation.

“Prudence demands that we should plan for negative, substantially negative, economic growth rate this financial year. The scale of hardship is enormous. On the magnitude of stimulus, something like 5% of GDP, which today is about ₹10 lakh crore, is what we need to find for this year," said Subramanain. The suggestion of a ₹10 trillion stimulus package was first made by Mint in an editorial on 29 March.

Subramanian explained his suggestion that “policy making should allow for the possibility that growth will be substantially negative this year" was not a forecast, but what prudent economic management should be prepared for. The possibility of a substantial contraction is based on the fact that even before the pandemic gripped the world, India’s economy was decelerating and on the growth projections for advanced countries that implemented similar lockdown policies like India but has adopted larger fiscal stimulus measures.

With the economy coming to a stand still due to the national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus, India has witnessed a massive exodos of migrant workers from cities to their home states not seen in recent history. The loss of livelihoods is expected to impact demand for goods and services after the lockdown is gradually lifted, adversely impacting central and state government revenues which limits their ability to offer a big stimulus.

Subramanian said that India should tap multiple sources including savings from spending cuts, foreign financing, non-resident Indians and monetising of debt. He suggested that limited monetary financing by India was acceptable if responsible policies are maintained after the crisis was over. “This is the situation in all the countries.. It is not that India will become more irresponsible than the others. How we are perceived after the crisis will depend on how we behave after the crisis," said Subramanian.

He also pitched for a universal basic income for the poor financed by a wealth tax and elimination of middleclass subsidies.

“Our food stock is the most efficient social insurance. We could do much more on cash," Subramanian said, adding that India should send as a lot of cash to the poor without worrying about any glitches in the delivery system as a lot of it will reach the needy. “You should not worry at this stage about who is a farmer and who is a woman," he said.

According to him, urban services sector and some industrial hotspots will be badly hit and will face challenges in recovering from the shock.

