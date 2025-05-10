‘India should take first step to de-escalate,’ says Mehbooba Mufti amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

India-Pakistan tensions: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has suggested India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan. It is a moment for the country to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace, Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said on Saturday.

“Even though initially US Vice President JD Vance stated that America wouldn’t intervene beyond a certain point in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan - now in light of the worrying intensity of the situation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reached out to the Pakistani Army Chief, urging de-escalation,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Mehbooba's remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asif Munir urging "both parties to find ways to de-escalate”.

India World's Largest Democracy “India as the world’s largest democracy and now as a emerging power/ the most populous nation—with a rapidly growing economy ranked third globally must not rely on inconsistent international support. Instead, India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate,” Mehbooba said.

"The world is watching us. This is the moment for India to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace, not in nukes," Mehbooba said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian armed forces on 7 May conducted precision strikes targeting nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Tensions flared up firther with Pakistan's drone attack and counter-offensive by India on Friday and Saturday, a day after the strike by India under Operation Sindoor hitting terorr targets in Pakistan.