Industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group Anand Mahindra on Wednesday called for increased defence budget spending on acquisition ofspecialised drones to prevent drone attacks in future. Pointing to the changing mechanisms of warfare, he said, "We have to allocate significantly higher portions of the defence budget for the acquisition of specialised drones."

Anand Mahindra further added that govt should also be working on concepts like the Israeli ‘Iron Dome’ to provide an effective cover from drone attacks.

On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed.

No damage to any equipment was reported. However, two personnel suffered minor injuries.

The Defence Minister has been monitoring the situation on the ground.Earlier, he was briefed by the Vice Chief of Air Staff on the matter and has been constantly updated by the Air Force on the issue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.