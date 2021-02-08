Subscribe
Very low interest rates provide a window of opportunity to depart from Washington-consensus style debt-orthodoxy. Lower interest rates mean countries are less constrained by fiscal space.

India should worry about its public debt

8 min read . 09:06 PM IST Piyali Das , Chetan Ghate

  • The growing clamour for a large fiscal expansion could lead to more uncertainty and volatility in the economy
  • High levels of public debt in India have historically been associated with fiscal dominance, and more uncertainty and volatility in the economy. Also, public health and education allocations will suffer

NEW DELHI : Till 1972, India’s general debt—for the Centre and states—rose steadily to about 39% of gross domestic product (GDP) and then fell sharply in 1974. After 1996, it saw explosive growth, reaching 57% in 2005. And, in 2018, general debt was approximately 57% of GDP (Chart 1).

Why should Indian policymakers worry about rising public debt? Does excessive debt lower economic growth? Does high public debt lead to more uncertainty and volatility in the economy which then leads to capital outflows and a depreciation of the currency?

