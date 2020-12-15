India shouldered responsibility as world's pharmacy during Covid: Vikas Swarup

Speaking virtually at the 31st Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic on Tuesday, Swarup said, "Within two months of the pandemic, we expanded our diagnostic facility from one major facility for pan-India testing to more than 2,000 today. From having almost no domestic manufacting of PPE kits, we have become the second-largest manufacturer. More than 17,000 dedicated COVID facilities were set up with 1.6 million isolation beds. Digital tools, such as the Aarogya Setu App, were developed and are being effectively used for extensive contact tracing."