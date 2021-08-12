India cannot become the next factory of the world by copying China, we have to create our own growth model, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said.

Speaking at an event, organised by industry body CII, via video conferencing, Kant stressed that the country needs to get into sunrise areas of growth if it wants to be a global leader.

The Niti Aayog CEO also said that the country's private sector has to set ambitious targets for itself and focus on green hydrogen, high-end batteries, advanced solar panels to become competitive.

"India cannot become the next factory of the world by copying China...We have always got into sunset areas of growth, this is the time to get into sunrise areas of growth," Kant said.

As per Kant, India should not get into areas where China is already a leader. "India has the strongest global companies in the renewable sector...these (hydrogen, high end batteries, advanced solar panels) are areas of technology of growth, if you want to be a global leader," he pointed out.

Kant said that the Indian Industry needs to strive to become lean, digital and invest in skills, steep increase in corporate R&D and cutting edge product innovations to be competitive.

"The new technology has to be shared, connected and electric," he said. Noting that disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic must be used by the private sector to become globally competitive, Kant said, "The world is moving towards green technology. The old technology will die, the green technology is the future."

He also said that the country is looking at innovative projects for reducing costs in green energy projects.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.