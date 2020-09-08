India signals it has other options for building pressure on Beijing

The army said it took the step as China was gathering its troops to lay claim to these features on the south bank of Pangong Tso. The south bank is always considered to be under Indian control, while the north bank, where Chinese troops are sitting at vantage positions at places that India considers its territory, was contentious, according to former Indian Army officers. By trying to take the features on the south bank, the Chinese are aiming to open a new front in the ongoing military face-off with India in Ladakh, they said.