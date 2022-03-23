India signals normalcy for a post-pandemic world, to not further invoke Disaster Management Act provisions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union home ministry has directed all states and union territories to ‘consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for covid containment measures’
NEW DELHI :
With the sharp decline in number of reported covid cases in the country, the union government has decided after two years to not further invoke the provisions of Disaster Management Act for containing the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.
Accordingly, the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has directed all states and union territories to “consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures." Following the MHA’ communication, union health and family welfare secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to all state’s chief secretaries and UT administrators on Wednesday issued directions to start reopening economic and social activities.
This comes in the backdrop of a rebound in economic activities as reflected in GST and advance tax collections with India continuously witnessing the declining trend of new covid cases. Only 1,778 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and the active number of cases have also come down to 23,087; according to union health and welfare ministry.
With the coronavirus pandemic bringing India and the world to a standstill, the MHA has been issuing orders and guidelines since 24 March 2020 on the direction of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In the last two years, India reported more than 4.3 crore covid cases and around 5.17 lakh deaths till date.
Bhushan wrote that there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic. He directed the states and UTS to make evidence-based decision making while resuming the economic activities within their jurisdiction.
“States need to watch the trajectory of cases in particular geographies to ensure that the areas reporting positivity rate above 10% and bed occupancy more than 40% on either oxygen supported or ICU beds should undertake required enforcement, containment, and restriction measures," Bhushan wrote.
Bhushan in his communication said that social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related and other gatherings may be resumed. He said that online classes can be resumed in academic institutions without any restrictions, however academic institutions may also leverage a hybrid model of imparting education through online and off-line modes.
“Relaxing several of the COVID-19 curbs is a logical step at this time, given the drop in the number of cases in the country. However, we must ensure that this does not lead to complacency among citizens. It is important that we continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and continue to get vaccinated at the earliest," said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of Population Foundation of India.
“Scientists and researchers have not ruled out the possibility of a fourth wave, and we are seeing surges in cases in several parts of the world. Thus, relaxation of curbs must be accompanied by an increase in precaution," Muttreja added.
The government plans to open up covid-19 booster doses to all adults, marking a dramatic scale-up in the vaccine’s roll-out that will make tens of millions more eligible for the precautionary jabs as reported by Mint earlier. The expansion in the roll-out will mean anyone who is 18 years or older will be eligible.
In a 22 March communication to chief secretaries of all states, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, “Over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination, hospital infrastructure and the general public has much higher level of awareness on the COVID appropriate behaviour. States and UTs have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed State/UT specific plans for managing the pandemic."
More than 181.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered under nationwide vaccination drive across the country.
“Over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases. The total caseload in the country stands at 23,913 only and daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28%. It is also worth mentioning that with the combined efforts, a total of 181.56 Cr vaccine doses have been administered," the MHA' communication added.
On 3 March, the health ministry’s scientific committee authorized boosters for everyone above 60 years of age. Also, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended reducing the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 8-16 weeks from 12-16 weeks. Vaccination was opened up for 12–14-year-old children from 16 March.
“After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures," the MHA' communication added.
“Marriages and funeral rites may be allowed. All shopping complexes, cinema halls restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gym, spa, swimming pools and religious places may be allowed to operate at full capacity. Public transport (railways, metros, buses, cabs) can operate without any capacity restrictions. There shall be no restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement including transportation of essential goods. All offices both government and private may function without any capacity restrictions," Bhushan said in his letter adding that all industrial and scientific establishments both government and private, may be allowed now.
The Union health secretary has also issued directions to monitor all influenza like illness (ILI) and SARI cases on a regular basis for early warning signals of the spread of the infection.
In addition, states are to ensure, “Continued focus on genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local clusters of cases, duly following the guidelines laid by MoHFW to capture early warning signals on variants."
