Amid growing signs of bonhomie between the two archrivals, India on Wednesday signaled that it is ready to restart bilateral trade with Pakistan after a gap of almost two years but put the onus on its Western neighbor.

“India desires normal relations including on trade with all countries, including Pakistan. Pakistan unilaterally suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019. It is for Pakistan to review its unilateral measures on trade," minister of state for commerce and industry Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday while replying to a question on whether bilateral trade is likely to start between India and Pakistan after ceasefire agreement conducted between both the countries.

In February, armies of both sides recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, a delegation of Pakistani officials arrived in India for a meeting of the permanent Indus commission in first such dialogue in over two and half years.

When asked whether the government has received any kind of proposal from Pakistan, Puri answered in the negative.

After the Pulwama cross-border terror attack in February 2019, India withdrew unilateral non-discriminatory market status it granted to Pakistan in 1996, popularly known as Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status in the World Trade Organisation parlance, and imposed a customs duty of 200% on all goods originating from Pakistan. India also suspended cross-LoC trade in April 2019 on receiving reports that these routes are being misued by Pakistan based elements for funnelling illegeal weapons, narcotics and fake currency. In August 2019, Pakistan announced suspension of bilateral trade with India and all imports from India and exports from Pakistan to India were prohibited. Partial relaxation was provided in September 2019 for trade in certain pharmaceutical products with India.

In 2020 calendar year, India’s exports to Pakistan dipped 76.3% to $283 million while imports plummeted 96.2% to just $2.5 million.

A study titled ‘Normalizing India-Pakistan Trade’ by Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) released in September 2013 estimated the trade potential between India and Pakistan in the range of $11 billion to $20 billion. Another study titled ‘A Glass Half Full: The Promise of Regional Trade in South Asia’ released by the World Bank in October 2018 estimates the trade potential between India and Pakistan at $37 billion. The two studies have suggested that the identified trade potential remains unrealised on account of various factors, including, impediments in transport and transit facilities, non-tariff issues, restrictions on exports from India.

The commerce ministers of India and Pakistan last time met in January 2014 on the sidelines of the 5th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave held at New Delhi. Both ministers reaffirmed the commitment of their Governments to expeditiously establish normal trading relations and in this context to provide Non-Discriminatory Market Access (NDMA), on a reciprocal basis. Both sides decided to intensify and accelerate the process of trade normalisation, liberalisation and facilitation and to implement the agreed measures.

In the meeting between Prime Ministers of both countries on 27th May 2014, India stated that the two countries could move immediately towards full trade normalisation on the basis of September 2012 roadmap worked out between the Commerce Secretaries of both countries. No bilateral trade meeting between the two countries has taken place since then.

