India signals readiness to restart bilateral trade with Pakistan

After the Pulwama cross-border terror attack in February 2019, India withdrew unilateral non-discriminatory market status it granted to Pakistan in 1996, popularly known as Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status in the World Trade Organisation parlance, and imposed a customs duty of 200% on all goods originating from Pakistan. India also suspended cross-LoC trade in April 2019 on receiving reports that these routes are being misued by Pakistan based elements for funnelling illegeal weapons, narcotics and fake currency. In August 2019, Pakistan announced suspension of bilateral trade with India and all imports from India and exports from Pakistan to India were prohibited. Partial relaxation was provided in September 2019 for trade in certain pharmaceutical products with India.