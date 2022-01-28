Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India signs $375 million deal for BrahMos missiles with Philippines

India signs $375 million deal for BrahMos missiles with Philippines

Brahmos cruise missile is capable of being launched from land, sea, sub-sea and air against sea and land targets. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 04:25 PM IST ANI

Earlier this month, the Philippines accepted BAPL's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile systems for the Philippines Navy.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on Friday for the supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to the Philippines, the Ministry of Defence said.

India's BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on Friday for the supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to the Philippines, the Ministry of Defence said.

The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The contract is an important step forward for the Government of India's policy of promoting responsible defence exports," the Ministry added.

"The contract is an important step forward for the Government of India's policy of promoting responsible defence exports," the Ministry added.

The Indian team of BrahMos Aerospace in India, led by BrahMos CEO Atul D Rane, Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi, Lt Col R Negi, and Praveen Pathak, was present at the signing of the deal.

The Indian team of BrahMos Aerospace in India, led by BrahMos CEO Atul D Rane, Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi, Lt Col R Negi, and Praveen Pathak, was present at the signing of the deal.

These missiles are meant for the Philippines Navy.

These missiles are meant for the Philippines Navy.

Earlier this month, the Philippines accepted BAPL's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile systems for the Philippines Navy.

Earlier this month, the Philippines accepted BAPL's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile systems for the Philippines Navy.

DRDO and BAPL together have been pushing hard for exports of this missile to friendly foreign countries for the last few months.

DRDO and BAPL together have been pushing hard for exports of this missile to friendly foreign countries for the last few months.

The BrahMos export order would be the biggest for the country in this field and is likely to propel India amongst arms exporting countries as more orders for the missile are expected from other friendly countries.

The BrahMos export order would be the biggest for the country in this field and is likely to propel India amongst arms exporting countries as more orders for the missile are expected from other friendly countries.

Negotiations with some other nations are at an advanced stage.

Negotiations with some other nations are at an advanced stage.

The missile has also become more capable due to added range and other modern technologies being incorporated into it. 

The missile has also become more capable due to added range and other modern technologies being incorporated into it. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!