NEW DELHI : India has finalized an air bubble agreement with Australia, which will allow all eligible passengers to travel between the two countries.

A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between two nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

As things stand, international flights remain suspended at least till 31 January. However, dedicated cargo flights and passenger flights under bilateral air bubble pacts with continue to operate.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with 33 countries.

Australian airline Qantas has recently started flights between Sydney and New Delhi. The airline is also set to start flights between New Delhi and Melbourne before Christmas.

Air India operated direct flights connecting New Delhi with Melbourne and Sydney before international flights were suspended by the Indian government.

Air India flights between India and Australia will resume in the coming days, said a senior official with the airline. “Australia is an important market for the airline and we expect good demand," the official added, requesting anonymity. India suspended international flight operations, effective 23 March 2020. On 1 December, India rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

