India on Tuesday signed a $4 billion deal with the US to purchase 31 Predator long-endurance drones for the Indian defence forces, boosting the military's combat prowess along the contested borders with China.

New Delhi will purchase the Predator drones from the American defense major, General Atomics, under a government-to-government framework, officials told PTI.

India is acquiring the Predator long-endurance drones primarily to crank up the surveillance apparatus of the armed forces, especially along the China border.

According to PTI report the Indian Navy will get 15 Sea Guardian drone variants, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army will each get eight Sky Guardian drones.

The deal was signed in the presence of top defence and strategic brass in Delhi. Under the deal, a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility will also be launched in the country. The move marks a significant upswing in military ties between the two countries.

Vivek Lall, the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, was also present during the signing ceremony.

It is important to note that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week cleared the procurement of the MQ-9B 'hunter killer' drones. In June 2023, the Defence Ministry approved the procurement of the MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the US under a government-to-government framework.

The MQ-9B Predator drone is a variant of the MQ-9 'Reaper' developed by GA-ASI and is categorised as a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The drone can fly for 35 hours at a time at altitudes over 40,000 feet. The MQ-9B Predator drone can carry four Hellfire missiles and around 450 kgs of bombs.

The Naval variant of MQ-9B Predator drones, Sea Guardian, are being procured as they can carry out a variety of roles, including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and over-the-horizon targeting among others.

