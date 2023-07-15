India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Education and Knowledge department of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for setting up IIT Delhi campus there.

According to reports, IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus will offer Master's courses from January 2024, and Bachelor's courses from September next year. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus to set template for leveraging power of knowledge for mutual prosperity and global good". Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India's education," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

"An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added.

While Master's courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi from January next year, Bachelor's degree programmes will be offered from September 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus after IIT Madras. Last week, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up a campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar.

This move signifies a significant expansion of the prestigious IIT system beyond Indian borders, fostering educational collaboration and opportunities in the region.

The campus, named IIT Madras at Zanzibar, is set to commence operations in October 2023 and will initially admit 50 undergraduate students and 20 master's students. Zanzibar will become one of three international campuses for IIT, alongside Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held comprehensive talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here to further deepen the multi-faceted bilateral ties, and announced that the two countries have agreed to start trade settlement in their currencies.

In his remarks after meeting the UAE President, Modi said India-UAE trade witnessed a 20 per cent increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year.

Modi said the agreement signed on Saturday for trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries shows the strong economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.