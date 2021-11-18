India and Singapore may soon resume flight operations as the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of External Affairs plan to restart the operations soon with two daily flights each from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

It is learnt that Singapore is in talks with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs to restart scheduled commercial services with two daily flights each from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

As of now, only repatriation is taking place through Air India, under the Vande Bharat mission. Singapore has announced that from November 29 it will open up its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) for India and once the programme is in place there will be no need for quarantine for vaccinated passengers.

Meanwhile, vaccinated travellers can now enjoy quarantine-free access to Singapore from the following countries*: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Additionally, VTL flights from Indonesia will commence from 29 November 2021, as well as for United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 6 December 2021.



Travel from Singapore to these countries can be on any Singapore Airlines flight (except for flights into Australia, which have specific requirements), while travel from these countries to Singapore must be on designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights. Travel to multiple VTL countries within the same trip is allowed.

Sources say that talks for resumption of commercial flights between Singapore and India are moving in the right direction and there can be a decision soon.

As of now there is no passenger flights between Singapore and India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in Singapore and holding talks with top leadership, resumption of connectivity also came up during his talks.

Yesterday, Jaishankar met the Singapore transport minister and discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries.

"Began my Singapore visit by meeting S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport. Discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries," Jaishankar tweeted

There is huge pent up demand for travellers from both sides. Technically, repatriation flights cannot be included under Singapore's VTL arrangement and only scheduled commercial flights are included in this programme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.