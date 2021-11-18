India, Singapore may resume commercial flights soon

Meanwhile, vaccinated travellers can now enjoy quarantine-free access to Singapore from the following countries*: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.Additionally, VTL flights from Indonesia will commence from 29 November 2021, as well as for United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 6 December 2021.Travel from Singapore to these countries can be on any Singapore Airlines flight (except for flights into Australia, which have specific requirements), while travel from these countries to Singapore must be on designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights. Travel to multiple VTL countries within the same trip is allowed.