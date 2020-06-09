India slackens contact tracing as country opens up

BENGALURU : More than 9,900 new cases were reported across the country in 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, and the fear now is that the virus will spread faster as India emerges from a 75-day lockdown. India has fallen behind in contact tracing, say public health experts, which has kept the infection rate from dropping.

Based on data released a week ago by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 40,000 of the 10 lakh covid-19 tests conducted between 22 January and 30 April returned positive results. States with high infection rates like Maharashtra and Delhi are testing very few contacts for every confirmed case.

There is large variation between states in the number of contacts of positive persons being tested. While Delhi tested just 2.1 contacts per confirmed case, Maharashtra did 2.3, West Bengal 3.4 and Bihar 5.9, as per the data. Karnataka has tested 47.4 contacts per confirmed case and has fared much better than other states.

“It is quite possible that contact tracing is not happening the way it ought to as the growth rate in positive cases has not declined in India. It is more of a concern in Unlock 1.0 as we are not disciplined people. I feel the situation will only worsen. The testing rate has to go up considerably for which tracing is paramount. At present, even those with mild symptoms are not being tested," said Dr Prakash Chandra Gupta, Director, Healis Sekhsaria Institute of Public Health, Navi Mumbai and visiting scientist, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

Contact tracing is not being done uniformly across the country because India doesn’t have enough trained workers to do primary tracing and re-check those traced, or enough rapid response teams with doctors and epidemiologists who can confirm a positive case, said Dr Jugal Kishore, Member of Centre’s Rapid Response Team for Covid-19 and head of Community Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. “Our focus has always been on testing rather than primary prevention. It’s also true that when more than 30% of people are asymptomatic, contact tracing is a challenge," he said. What we need now is secondary prevention—early diagnosis and treatment. “The best way is to detect cases is by going to where the person is rather waiting for them to visit a hospital," he added.

States witnessing a rise in number of cases and struggling to identify source of infections—Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal—need to be pushed hard to do aggressive contact tracing.

Dr Giridhar R Babu, professor and head, Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, said, “Manpower continues to be a big challenge in the healthcare industry. Even during the pandemic, crucial posts in government hospitals remain vacant. Karnataka has tested 47.4 contacts per confirmed case and has done better than other states, both in prospective and retrospective contact tracing. The challenge post lockdown is to trace clusters and monitor unprotected behaviour. It is also important to have a solid plan for reverse quarantine."

The coming weeks are crucial as people are returning to work and businesses are opening up. “The only good thing is that among those who are getting tested, the positivity rate is less than 6%, compared to some major countries," said Dr Gupta.

A Johns Hopkins study estimates that each infected person can spread the virus to two or three others. This means that if one person infects three others, that first positive case can turn into more than 59,000 cases in 10 rounds of infections.

“India cannot shift focus from contact tracing at this time. The cluster containment strategy in Unlock 1.0 needs vigorous contact tracing and we are capable of it," said Dr Prasanta Mahapatra, Dean, The Institute of Health Systems, Hyderabad. He said India demonstrated this in the first and second phase of the lockdown, but the administration has gradually slackened. “The Centre is now putting the onus of containing the virus on states. We have the skill and technology to do massive contact tracing but we need proper coordination and utilization of resources," he said.

States need to widen testing to understand the true number of cases. Dr U S Vishal Rao, a member of the Covid-19 consultative group to the Principal Scientific Advisor for Government of India, said: “There is a gap between performing and non-performing states in contact tracing simply because each state has its own mechanism to do this because health is a state subject. This is dangerous as citizens have begun to move from one state to another and we are unable to identify the source of infection and arrest it. We may never get to the ground of the pandemic if we are lax at this stage when the nation has opened."

