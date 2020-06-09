India slackens contact tracing as country opens up

Contact tracing is not being done uniformly across the country because India doesn’t have enough trained workers to do primary tracing and re-check those traced, or enough rapid response teams with doctors and epidemiologists who can confirm a positive case, said Dr Jugal Kishore, Member of Centre’s Rapid Response Team for Covid-19 and head of Community Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. “Our focus has always been on testing rather than primary prevention. It’s also true that when more than 30% of people are asymptomatic, contact tracing is a challenge," he said. What we need now is secondary prevention—early diagnosis and treatment. “The best way is to detect cases is by going to where the person is rather waiting for them to visit a hospital," he added.