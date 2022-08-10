India slams blocking of UN listing of terrorists in a veiled reference to China

India slams blocking of UN listing of terrorists in a veiled reference to China2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- China on repeated occasions has put the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists under the UNSC Al-Qaeda and ISIL Sanctions Committee on hold
India on Tuesday said that the practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests of terrorists without giving any justification must end, in an apparent reference to China.
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj made these remarks during a UNSC debate on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
"The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end. It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold. Double standards and continuing politicization have rendered the credibility of Sanctions Regime at an all-time low," she said.
China on repeated occasions has put the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists under the UNSC Al-Qaeda and ISIL Sanctions Committee on hold. Earlier in June, India slammed China after it blocked the proposal to list terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under Sanctions Committee, aka the UNSC 1267 Committee.
Ambassador Kamboj said India has suffered from the menace of terrorism for decades and has learned to counter this threat with resolve and firm determination.
During her speech, she also stressed that linkages between terrorism and organized crime need to be addressed.
"In India, we have had first-hand experience of crime syndicates venturing into terrorism and, immediately thereafter getting state hospitality in a neighbouring country despite being listed under the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee," she said without naming Pakistan and added that such hypocrisy needs to be collectively called out.
“The linkages between groups listed by the UNSC such as the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed as well as provocative statements made by other terrorist groups operating out of Afghanistan pose a direct threat to the peace and stability of the region," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said.
The UNSC meeting also focussed on the 15th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da’esh) to international peace and security and the range of United Nations efforts in support of member states in countering the threat.
Referring to the SG’s report, Kamboj said that “given this background, it is indeed puzzling that the SG’s report chose not to take notice of the activities of the several proscribed groups in this region, especially those that have been repeatedly targeting India. Selective filtering of inputs from member states is uncalled for."
Kamboj noted that it is clear from the report of the Secretary-General that terrorist threats are on the rise globally. “It is our considered conviction that terrorism in one part of the world is a threat to peace and security of the entire world, and therefore, our response to this global challenge should be unified, coordinated and most importantly effective."
