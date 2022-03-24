India on Wednesday rejected the "uncalled reference" to Jammu and Kashmir by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and said matters related to the union territory "are entirely the internal affairs of India".

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said other countries including China have no locus standi to comment.

"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony. Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," Bagchi said.

His response came in response to media queries on reference to Jammu and Kashmir made by Chinese Foreign Minister in his speech at OIC meet in Pakistan.

Addressing the OIC meeting on Tuesday, Wang Yi had said China stands ready to work with Islamic countries to promote multipolarity in the world.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," he was quoted as saying.

The 48th Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the OIC concluded in Islamabad today.

