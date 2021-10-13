NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday slammed Chinese objections to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visiting Arunachal Pradesh over the weekend and called on Beijing to work for the quick resolution of the ongoing military standoff along their Line of Actual Control (LAC) border.

Though Chinese objections to Indian leaders visiting Arunachal Pradesh is routine, the angry exchange nevertheless spotlights the chill in ties between the two countries that had set in after India noticed incursions into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh by Chinese troops in May 2020.

The Indian vice president’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh took place over the weekend as part of a tour of India's northeast. During the stop in Arunachal Pradesh, Naidu had addressed a special session of the state assembly on Saturday, media reports said.

On Wednesday, in response to a question from the Chinese media, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh and was firmly opposed to visits to the region by Indian leaders, media reports from Beijing said. China claims almost all of the Indian state calling it “Southern Tibet."

In his response, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi rejected China’s objection stating that Arunachal Pradesh was an integral part of India.

“We have noted the comments made today (Wednesday) by the Chinese official spokesperson. We reject such comments. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India," Bagchi said.

“Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," he said.

Referring to an attempt by Chinese troops to intrude into Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month, Bagchi said: “Further, as we have mentioned earlier, the current situation along the LAC (Line of Actual Control border) in the Western Sector (Arunachal Pradesh) of the India-China border areas has been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo in violation of the bilateral agreements."

“Therefore, we expect the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols rather than trying to link unrelated issues," Bagchi added.

