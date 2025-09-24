India slams Khyber Pakhtunkhwa airstrikes, says Pakistan ‘harbours terrorists’, ‘bombs own people’: Watch

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations over its recent air attack on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that Islamabad has been illegally occupying Indian territory.

Speaking during the Agenda Item 4 of the UNHRC session, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said that Pakistan should focus on bringing back its economy that is “on life support” and a “human rights record stained by persecution”.

“A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India,” the Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India in Geneva told the session.

He accused Pakistan of bombing its own people, referring to the killing of civilians in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa airstrikes.

“Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution — perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people,” he told the UNHRC session.

India's comments came just a day after Pakistani airstrikes killed civilians at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa airstrike At least 24 people, including women and children, died on Monday when explosive materials stored at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban exploded in northwest Pakistan, police said.

However, locals claimed that Pakistani fighter jets had bombed four houses, resulting in the killings.

Several people were also injured in the attack, which officials have claimed were explosions at a munitions dump in a militant hideout.

Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, on Monday expressed profound sorrow over the Pakistan Air Force bombing Tirah Valley.

“When the blood of our own people is made so cheap and bombs are dropped on them, it is a fire that can engulf everyone,” she said in a post on X.

Several leaders from Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have alleged that a bombing campaign was being carried out by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

