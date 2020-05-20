New Delhi: India on Wednesday slammed Nepal for issuing a new map including three regions, that India claims as it own, as part of Nepalese territory.

In a statement, the Indian foreign ministry said the “unilateral act" was not based on historical facts and evidence.

"It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

“Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," he added.

The immediate trigger for tensions between the two countries has been the inauguration of a road from Lipulekh to Dharchula on the India Nepal border which will allow Indian pilgrims an easier route to Kailash Mansarovar. Nepal protested that the road was constructed in its territory and summoned the Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra to register its objections.

Both India and Nepal claim the territory that lies at the tri-junction between India, Nepal and China. India and Nepal had both shown Kalapani and Lipu Lekh in their political maps but Kathmandu this week brought out a new map that shows a new area of more than 330 square kilometers ie Limpiyadhura as lying within its boundaries. The Lipulekh pass lies near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Darchula district.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday said Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India through political and diplomatic efforts, with his cabinet endorsing a new political map claiming all three areas as Nepalese territory. In a statement to parliament, Oli said the territories belong to Nepal “but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there".

Analysts and observers in India see a “China link"in problem.

Last week Indian Army chief Naravane had said there were reasons to believe that Nepal objected to India's newly-inaugurated road linking Lipulekh Pass with Dharchula at the behest of "someone else" - an apparent reference to a possible role by China on the matter.

China has been trying to woo India’s smaller neighbours in the region, a move watched warily by India. New Delhi has traditionally seen South Asia as within its sphere of influence and looked suspiciously at China’s efforts to create a wedge between India and it’s smaller neighbours.

