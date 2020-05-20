Both India and Nepal claim the territory that lies at the tri-junction between India, Nepal and China. India and Nepal had both shown Kalapani and Lipu Lekh in their political maps but Kathmandu this week brought out a new map that shows a new area of more than 330 square kilometers ie Limpiyadhura as lying within its boundaries. The Lipulekh pass lies near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Darchula district.