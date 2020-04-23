India slams OIC’s remarks over reports of maltreatment of Muslims

NEW DELHI : India on Thursday slammed remarks by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in recent days that had expressed concerns over reports of the maltreatment of Muslims and maligning them for the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in the country.

A person familiar with the development said that the OIC statement was “deeply regrettable" and “was factually inaccurate and misleading." In these challenging times when the world was focussed on battling the spread of the pandemic, the person said that the OIC should not try to communalise the fight against the disease.

The comments follow the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a group of 57 Muslim nations, on Sunday in Twitter posts condemning what it called “unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity."

“#OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted #Muslim minority as per its obligations under int'l HR law," it had said in a second post.

Reports of maltreatment of Indian Muslims have surfaced after a spike in covid-19 cases that was seen as due to a congregation hosted last month by Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat.

Referring to news reports of elements in Pakistan posing as an Omani princess on Twitter and using the fake account to spread misinformation and anti-India content, the person said that this move “clearly demonstrates the deliberate attempt to disturb social harmony in India and in that (Gulf) region."

The reference was to a Twitter handle with the name "H.H. Mona bint Fahd al Said", the Omani princess, which on 22 April had tweeted: "Oman stands with its Muslim brothers and sisters in India. If the Indian government doesn't stop the persecution of Muslims, then one million (Indian) workers working in Oman may be expelled. I will definitely take up this issue with the Sultan of Oman." The tweet further tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tweets made by the account went viral amid a wave of controversy following concerns raised by the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding growing Islamophobia in India.

The use of the fake Twitter handle was also an attempt to sow social discord in India as well as India’s ties with the Gulf nations, the person said. It was in this context that Indian ambassadors in the Gulf countries had made an appeal to the Indian community there not to be swayed by propaganda, the person added.

Share Via