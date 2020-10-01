Home >News >India >India slams Pak's criticism of Babri verdict: ‘Difficult for Islamabad to understand ethos of democracy’
India slams Pak's criticism of Babri verdict: ‘Difficult for Islamabad to understand ethos of democracy’

1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 10:10 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

An Indian court on Wednesday had acquitted all the 32 accused in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case

NEW DELHI : India on Thursday slammed Pakistan's criticism of the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying it may be difficult for Islamabad to understand the ethos of democracy and rule of law.

The Indian response came after Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday condemned the acquittal of the accused in the case and urged the Indian government to ensure the safety, security and protection of the minorities, particularly the Muslims and their places of worship.

"India is a mature democracy where the government and people abide by the verdicts of the court and show respect for the rule of law," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters in New Delhi in response to a question on Pakistan's reaction to the ruling.

"It may be difficult for a system with a coercive apparatus where people and the courts can be silenced at will of the establishment to understand such a democratic ethos," he added. The allusion was to Pakistan’s military wielding authority and seemingly subjugating the executive and judiciary to its will.

An Indian court on Wednesday had acquitted all the 32 accused in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi for the lack of conclusive proof against them.

