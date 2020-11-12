India slams Pakistan for failing to act against 2008 Mumbai attack perpetrators

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for failing to act against the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed by 10 terrorist belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar e Toiba rebel group.

Foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said India was aware of news reports that said that Pakistan’s Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) had released an updated “book on Most Wanted / High Profile Terrorists" which included several Pakistani nationals involved in the Mumbai terror attack. The attacks lasted 60 hours and took place between 26-29 November when the terrorists, who had landed in Mumbai on a boat, were killed by Indian security personnel. The terrorists targeted multiple locations in Mumbai including a train station, a popular café and two five star hotels before being shot dead.

“While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a UN designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attack, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack," Srivastava said referring to the head of the group, Hafiz Saeed.

“It is a fact that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory. The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan," he said referring to Islamabad’s constant refrain that India had not supplied evidence to prosecute those involved in the attacks and Islamabad’s own investigations had found nothing against those India has blamed.

“The Government of India has repeatedly called on the Government of Pakistan to give up its obfuscation and dilatory tactics in discharging its international obligations in the Mumbai terror attacks trial. Several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice. It is a matter of serious concern that, despite its own public acknowledgement as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks," he said.

On reports of the killing of a man of Ahmadiya faith in Pakistan, Srivastava said this was “unfortunately, a sad reflection of the state of minorities in Pakistan."

“Over a period of time, we have seen the space for people from the minority community to practise their religion shrink continuously. Besides, their condition remains deplorable," he said adding “We have been consistently raising the issue of the safety, security and well-being of minority communities with the Government of Pakistan."

