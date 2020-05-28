India slams Pakistan for statement on commencement of Ram temple

Given its record, Pakistan should be embarrassed to even mention minorities. After all, numbers don’t lie even if they do," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said alluding to statistics that suggest that in 1947, at the time of Pakistan’s creation as a separate state, minorities — Hindus, Sikhs and Christians besides others— formed about 21 % of the population while now, the corresponding number was said to be about 3-4%.