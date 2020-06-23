The revenue department said in an order that flat rolled product of steel coated with alloy of aluminium and zinc was exported from these countries below their normal value, resulting in dumping and causing injury to domestic producers. The rate of duty imposed varies from country to country and from exporter to exporter with the highest rate applicable on exports from China at $128.9 per tonne. Provisional anti-dumping duty imposed on the product in October 2019 had expired in April this year and the definitive duty imposed on Tuesday is applicable for five years starting from last October, said the order.