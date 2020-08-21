India slaps new curbs on visas, universities to stem China influence: Report

“These and other steps that have been taken over the last few weeks are designed to decrease Indian over-dependence on China and reduce the exposure or vulnerability of various sectors to direct and indirect Chinese state influence," said Tanvi Madan, senior fellow at the Washington-based Brookings Institute and the author of “Fateful Triangle: How China Shaped US-India Relations during the Cold War." New Delhi should “assess the ramification both in terms of potential retaliation from Beijing and Indian ability to withstand that," Madan said.