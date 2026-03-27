India slashes additional excise duty on petrol, diesel amid fuel price hike worries — What does this mean for you?

The Indian government has slashed the special additional excise duty (SAED) on both petrol and diesel amid rising worries about fuel price hike across the country due to the US-Iran war in West Asia.

According to a gazette notification dated Thursday, the additional excise duty on petrol was cut to ₹3 per litre from ₹13 per litre earlier. Meanwhile, the excise duty on diesel was cut to ₹0 from ₹10 per litre earlier.

This comes at a time when concerns are skyrocketing about a possible fuel price hike amid the rising tensions in the Middle East due to the US-Iran war. The conflict has affected the global energy infrastructure as Iran has effectively imposed a blanket blockade on the key Strait of Hormuz — an arterial passage that is responsible for shipping 90% crude imports of India. The US-Iran war has also seen bombings and missile attacks on key crude infrastructure, using the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Saudi Arabia.

The move to cut petrol diesel excite duty is aimed at providing relief to the oil marketing companies as oil prices continue to trade above $100 per barrel amid the war in the Middle East.

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The would reduce Centre's excise duty revenue collection but will protect state run oil retailers' books from the impact of crude oil price hike. The transmission of the reduction in the special levy to the retail fuel prices is unlikely. However, this move would reduce the pressure on the oil marketing companies and ease the need to raise pump prices of petrol and diesel.

The move comes a day after private refiner, Nayara Energy raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively. The state-run OMCs had raised the price of premium petrol by ₹2 and that of industrial diesel by ₹22 a litre.

Oil marketing companies since the start of the war have been facing under-recoveries and negative marketing margins.

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According to a recent Emkay research report, with Brent crude hovering at $100–102 per barrel, India’s fuel pricing system is under acute strain. Oil marketing companies are absorbing annualised losses of nearly ₹3 trillion at prevailing crude price levels, while retail fuel prices would need to rise by as much as 43% for diesel and 19% for petrol to restore normal margins.

An Elara Capital report said: "OMCs are the hardest hit amid high-crude prices. Higher GRMs can partly offset retail margin collapse and rising LPG loss. At current Brent of $100/bbl, earnings could drop sharply 90-190% absent retail price hike, tax cut, or higher LPG subsidy. Among OMCs, HPCL & BPCL are most exposed due to their higher retail volume relative to refining capacity."

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The move also enables the government to restrict the energy shock from Iran war fueling retail price inflation in the country.

Last week, the benchmark Brent crude reached a high of $119 per barrel. The May contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange fell 1.06% to $106.87 per barrel. Similarly, May contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX was trading at $93.58 per barrel, lower by 0.95% from its previous close.

Prices fell amid hopes of de-escalation in the ongoing war in Iran after US president Donald Trump on Thursday said that talks with Iran are going "very well". Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he said that the US would halt attacks on energy facilities of Iran till 8 PM Eastern Standard Time, 6 April.

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As India imports 90% of its oil requirement the war in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has a significant impact on India's economy. A $1 per barrel rise for a year can lead to a ₹16,000 crore increase in India's import bill.

In a report earlier this week, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research said that India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is likely to be 4.6% this year, up from 4.2% estimated on 13 March. It further said that the India’s economy is likely to grow 5.9% in 2026, lower than the 6.5% estimated earlier this month.

What does the petrol, diesel excise duty cut mean for you? The special additional excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by the government will be applicable to oil marketing companies. This does not necessarily mean that these companies will pass on the benefit to retail petrol rates and diesel rates.

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This essentially means that even though the petrol, diesel excise duty has been cut by ₹10 per litre, it does not automatically mean that the retail rates of petrol and diesel will be slashed by oil marketing companies.

What is the petrol and diesel price today? Oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum and others have not cut the petrol rates and diesel rates on Friday, 27 March despite the special additional excise duty cut.

Petrol rate in Delhi today is ₹94.77, while diesel price is ₹87.67 per litre, same as yesterday. Similarly, petrol and diesel price in other cities in India have also remained unchanged.

Also Read | LPG cylinder price on 27 March: Check domestic and commercial gas prices today

Excise duty on ATF Meanwhile, in a separate order dated Thursday, 26 March, the government introduced a new Special Additional Excise Duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel, with exemptions reducing the rate to ₹29.5 per litre.

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Key Takeaways The excise duty on petrol has been reduced from ₹13 to ₹3 per litre.

The excise duty on diesel has been cut completely from ₹10 to ₹0.

These cuts aim to mitigate the impact of international tensions on domestic fuel prices.

About the Authors Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.