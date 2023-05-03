The ranking of India in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index has slipped 11 places to 161, according to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF). In 2022, the country was ranked at 150 out of 180 countries.

Norway, Ireland and Denmark occupied the top three positions, while Vietnam, China and North Korea were at the bottom on the list.

Media associations in the country have raised concerns over the 2023 World Press Freedom Index report published today. The report had voiced concerns saying that the situation has gone from 'problematic' to 'very bad' in three countries—Tajikistan, India and Turkey. Tajikistan is down by one place at 153, India slipped 11 places at 161 against 150 in 2022 and Turkey down 16 places at 165.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor twitted after Reporters Without Borders realised the 2023 World Press Freedom Index

“Time for all of us to hang our heads in shame: India slips in World Press Freedom Index, ranks 161 out of 180 countries, Tharoor twitted.

Voicing concern over India's dip in the index, media associations --The Indian Women's Press Corps, Press Club of India, and the Press Association---released a joint statement.

"The indices of press freedom have worsened in several countries, including India, according to the latest RSF report," the joint statement said.

"For developing democracies in the Global South where deep pockets of inequities exist, the media's role cannot be understated. Likewise the constraints on press freedom due to hostile working conditions like contractorization have to also be challenged. Insecure working conditions can never contribute to a free press," the statement added.

The Reporters Without Borders had also raised its concern over the acquisition of media outlets by oligarchs. The report said "The other phenomenon that dangerously restricts the free flow of information is the acquisition of media outlets by oligarchs who maintain close ties with political leaders."