India slips 11 positions on World Press Freedom Index2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:26 PM IST
'The situation has gone from 'problematic' to 'very bad' in three countries: Tajikistan (down 1 at 153rd), India (down 11 at 161st) and Turkey (down 16 at 165th), global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said
The ranking of India in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index has slipped 11 places to 161, according to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF). In 2022, the country was ranked at 150 out of 180 countries.
