India slips 11 positions on World Press Freedom Index

Media associations in the country have raised concerns over the 2023 World Press Freedom Index report published today. The report had voiced concerns saying that the situation has gone from 'problematic' to 'very bad' in three countries—Tajikistan, India and Turkey. Tajikistan is down by one place at 153, India slipped 11 places at 161 against 150 in 2022 and Turkey down 16 places at 165.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}