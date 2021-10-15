India slips to 101st rank in Global Hunger Index 2021; behind Pakistan, Nepal

The GHI score is calculated on four indicators --undernourishment; child wasting (the share of children under the age of five who are wasted i.e who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition); child stunting (children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition) and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}