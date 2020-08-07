India smartphone sales to recover second half after halving in June quarter: IDC

NEW DELHI: Smartphone market in India is expected to recover in the second half of 2020 after a steep decline in shipments in the June quarter due to covid-19, International Data Corporation (IDC) India report states in its latest quarterly mobile tracker.

According to IDC, higher demand for low and mid-range smartphones among buyers during the October-November festive season is expected to drive up sales and the recovery of the market.

"However, this will be dependent on brand marketing and channel initiatives, especially by eTailers during the festive sales. Brand initiatives around multi or hybrid channel strategies will also play a key role as offline partners and brands will be looking for pockets of growth in these crucial next few months," Navkendar Singh , research director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India said in a statement.

Singh said due to ongoing supply chain challenges, many of the phone brands have shifted to direct imports to meet the pent-up demand after the lockdown. This surge in demand is expected to continue throughout the first half of September quarter as well, forcing brands to ensure a steady supply of devices.

Many of the local manufacturing units struggled to get labour back in June and had to work at much lower capacity. Some factories had to be shut down after re-opening due to detection of covid-19 cases among factory workers.

Like most recent market reports, IDC estimates an year-on-year (YoY) decline of 50.6% in the second quarter with 18.2 million unit shipments.

Online sales accounted for 44.8% the market. But they declined 39.9% YoY in unit terms due to restrictions on the delivery of non-essentials like electronics.

"Many offline channel partners adopted new ways of marketing by reaching out to consumers through social media platforms for doorstep demos and deliveries, as well as accepting contactless payments. However, these initiatives were limited to big and medium-size retail outlets in metros and tier 1 and 2 cities, and was not able to arrest the steep annual decline of -56.8% for the offline channel," Upasana Joshi, associate research manager, Client Devices, IDC India said in a statement.

Further, the report shows that the average selling price of smartphones remained flat at $161 in the June quarter, while the sub $200 segment reached a high of 84% share due to dampening consumer sentiment.

The share of the sub $100 segment increased to 29% in the June quarter from 20% a year ago with Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual accounting for 33% of the shipments.

Shipments in the premium $500+ segment declined by 35.4% YoY. Apple remained the market leader in this segment with 48.8% share.

In the overall market, Xiaomi remained at the top with 29.4% market share. Samsung jumped to second position replacing Vivo and acquired 26.3% market on the back of the anti-China sentiments in India after the clash between India and China in Galwan valley in June.

