NEW DELHI : India, which was opposed to the idea of general allocation of special drawing rights (SDR), may have softened its stand on the proposal at the last minute during the latest G20 meeting. G20 members had proposed the allocation of SDR worth $650 billion to help poor countries fight the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Wednesday, G20 finance ministers finally gave their nod to the IMF to issue SDR to help boost reserves of all nations, and avoid pushing low-income countries (LICs) into further distress.

SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF, comprising the dollar, euro, yen, sterling and yuan. It is allocated to members proportionate to their respective quotas.

Speaking at the 43rd Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) on 8 April, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India has an “open mind" on the matter, although general allocation of SDR is not a substitute for structural quota and governance reforms. “We observe that SDR allocations are asymmetrical, with as much as 62% going to advanced economies and only 3% to LICs. Given this, why not then proceed with a limited SDR allocation targeted at LICs? We are open to discussions on the deployment of SDRs for LICs to support healthcare and economic recovery. Priority should be accorded to modalities for channeling existing stocks of SDRs to the LICs on principles that are just and have traction with the entire membership," Sitharaman said.

Though the finance ministry had released brief statements about Sitharaman’s speech last week, they did not elaborate on India’s latest stand on the matter. Mint has reviewed her full speeches at the fund bank meeting.

A fresh SDR issue by the IMF is likely to help the least developed and developing countries facing foreign exchange crisis in the wake of the pandemic. However, India has so far held that national forex reserves should be the first line of defence during a crisis such as the covid-19 outbreak.

The fresh SDR issuance was cleared after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen supported the proposal in February, reversing the Donald Trump administration’s stand. India was the only country opposing the move.

The proposal was earlier dropped, as the US enjoys a unique veto power at the IMF with 16.52% voting rights. A supermajority vote at the IMF for major policy decisions requires 85% of votes. India has a voting right of 2.6%.

Last week, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said she was very encouraged that support is building among IMF members for a possible SDR allocation of $650 billion.

However, the move has also drawn criticism from economists as it will lead to skewed allocations towards developed countries who need it the least, with the US, EU and the UK receiving about half the funds, while low-income countries are expected to get only about $21 billion worth of liquidity.

