India softened its stand on SDR issuance at the last minute

Speaking at the 43rd Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) on 8 April, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India has an “open mind" on the matter, although general allocation of SDR is not a substitute for structural quota and governance reforms. “We observe that SDR allocations are asymmetrical, with as much as 62% going to advanced economies and only 3% to LICs. Given this, why not then proceed with a limited SDR allocation targeted at LICs? We are open to discussions on the deployment of SDRs for LICs to support healthcare and economic recovery. Priority should be accorded to modalities for channeling existing stocks of SDRs to the LICs on principles that are just and have traction with the entire membership," Sitharaman said.