India Sotheby's International Realty logs record multi-million dollar home sales

MUMBAI: India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) has concluded over 50 transactions of million-dollar plus homes in India and Sri Lanka over the last 12 months, despite pandemic-induced disruptions, the firm said on Saturday.
Top markets include Lutyen’s Delhi, North Goa, and Colombo. Most of the million-dollar homes sold were independent bungalows, ultra-luxury floors in resale.
Among them, Sapphire Residences, serviced apartments by ITC Hotels in Colombo, are one of a kind.
Sales in first quarter for Sapphire has been over $10 million. Globally, Sotheby’s International Realty has recorded a 100% year-on-year plus jump in sales transaction volumes in the first six months of calendar 2021.
“This spectacular growth has come on the back of Sotheby’s International Realty delivering a transaction sales volume of $150 bn in 2020. Historically, we have witnessed that price rise is either along with or followed by increase in property sales volume," said Ashwin Chadha, founder & president, India Sotheby's International Realty, adding that this is the beginning of the trend for the luxury residential market in the India & Sri Lanka region.
Customers profile for luxury homes marketed exclusively by India Sotheby’s International Realty include large business families, CXOs, professionals and startup founders. While a majority of buyers are Indians, a considerable percentage is NRIs based out of the US, European Union, and Asia Pacific.
“Demand is much higher than supply in the Indian ultra-luxury residential market today. Most of the buyers buying properties in India are taking advantage of the lower mortgage rates, an all-time high equity market. Some of them are reinvesting to save capital gains from sale of equity shares or stake in a start-up or property," Ashwin Chadda added.
Demand has been emanating from the desire for a healthier, more well-rounded lifestyle. Homes that can gave dedicated spaces for a private gym, cinema, and office are the most sought.
"Then there are holiday home buyers – realising the importance of having a plan B in place, in case of another pandemic wave or any natural calamity, when travel and escapes would become difficult due to the quarantine and travel restrictions," the firm said.
