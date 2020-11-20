India sought record user data from Facebook in first half of 2020

NEW DELHI: Social media giant Facebook on Friday said the Indian government sent the highest ever user data requests, second only to US, during the first six months of 2020.

A total of 35,560 user data requests came from the Indian government during January-June, significantly up from 26,698 queries in the second half of 2019. Of the total queries, 2,186 were emergency request and 33,374 pertained to legal processes.

Facebook provided data in 50% of the total requests received.

There was also an increase in the Indian government’s request to preserve account information, pending the receipt of formal legal process. During the reporting period, India asked for 4,100 accounts to be preserved, higher than 2,500 account requests in earlier reported periods.

"We comply with government requests for user information only where we have a good-faith belief that the law requires us to do so. In addition, we assess whether a request is consistent with internationally recognized standards on human rights, including due process, privacy, free expression and the rule of law," said Chris Sonderby, VP & deputy general counsel, Facebook in a blog post.

Globally, government requests for user data rose 23% to 1,73,592 between January and June according to the biannual transparency report. Most requests came from the US, followed by India, Germany, France, and the UK.

In the US, Facebook received 61,528 requests, an increase of 20% compared to the second half of 2019.

The report added that the volume of content restrictions based on local law increased 40% globally to 22,120 in the reporting period. The increase was in part related to covid-related restrictions.

“In the first half of 2020, we identified 52 disruptions of Facebook services in nine countries, compared to 45 disruptions in six countries in the second half of 2019," it said.

During the reporting period, Facebook took down 37,16,817 content pieces based on 6,59,444 copyright reports, 4,04,078 pieces of content based on 1,66,310 trademark reports, and 13,08,834 pieces based on 97,186 counterfeit reports.

