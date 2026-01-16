India sounds alert for nationals in Israel, warns against unnecessary travel

India has issued a fresh safety advisory for its citizens in Israel as violence escalated in Gaza, even as the United States announced progress towards the second phase of a ceasefire framework aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Embassy of India in Israel urged all Indian nationals in the country to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Citizens were also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel amid what the advisory described as the “prevailing situation” in the region.

Advertisement

In case of emergency, Indian nationals have been asked to contact the embassy’s 24×7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or +972-54-3278392, or email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

Gaza strikes continue despite ceasefire phase two push The advisory came as Israeli military operations intensified across Gaza. On January 16, Israeli strikes killed at least 10 Palestinians, according to local reports, underscoring continued volatility despite diplomatic moves towards the next phase of a ceasefire agreement.

Advertisement

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim al-Khalili said a “senior figure of the Qassam Brigades” had been killed, adding that the strike signalled Israel’s intent to shape the second phase of the ceasefire “on its terms”.

The Israeli military later confirmed that one of those killed was Muhammad al-Hawli, whom it identified as a commander in the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

Air strikes hit central Gaza, residents panic Israel has stepped up air strikes across the enclave, with the latest attacks concentrated on the central city of Deir el-Balah. At least six Palestinians were killed in the strikes, with many more wounded, according to local sources.

The renewed attacks have fuelled panic among residents, many of whom had hoped the second phase of the ceasefire would bring increased humanitarian aid and the reopening of border crossings. Instead, residents reported drones hovering at low altitude, spreading fear among already traumatised communities.

Advertisement

For hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians, the humanitarian situation remains bleak, with the latest violence casting doubt on any immediate easing of conditions on the ground.

What we know about phase two of the ceasefire plan On Wednesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said phase two of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan had been launched, shifting “from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction”.

Hamas leaders and representatives of other Palestinian factions are currently in Cairo for talks focused on the second phase. Witkoff said the plan envisages the disarmament of “unauthorised personnel” and the deployment of an international stabilisation force to secure Gaza and train Palestinian police.

A new technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, has been established to manage day-to-day governance. Former Palestinian Authority official Ali Shaath has been appointed to lead the committee, which is meeting in Egypt ahead of its proposed entry into Gaza.

Advertisement

Phase one of the framework had mandated a halt in fighting, a freeze in frontlines, and the exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

However, major uncertainties remain over the second phase, including funding for Gaza’s reconstruction, the extent and timing of Israeli military withdrawal, and the scale of humanitarian access.

Regional uncertainty drives travel warning Against this backdrop of continued military action and unresolved diplomatic questions, Indian authorities have cautioned citizens against unnecessary travel to Israel, signalling concern that the security situation could deteriorate further even as negotiations proceed.