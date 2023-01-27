India, South Africa sign MoU on cooperation in re-introduction of Cheetahs1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:54 PM IST
- As per the MoU, 12 cheetahs to be flown from South Africa to India in February as the initial batch.
India and South Africa on 27 January have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the re-introduction of Cheetah in India.
