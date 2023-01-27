India and South Africa on 27 January have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the re-introduction of Cheetah in India.

As per the MoU, 12 cheetahs to be flown from South Africa to India in February as the initial batch, said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in an official statement, adding the MoU terms to be reviewed every 5 years.

"MoU on Reintroduction of Cheetah to India facilitates cooperation between parties to establish a viable cheetah population in India, promotes conservation and ensures that expertise shared, capacity built, to promote cheetah conservation," the ministry said.

ALSO READ: India to get more than 100 cheetahs from South Africa

The ministry said that multi-disciplinary international programme is being coordinated by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in collaboration with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), South African National Parks (SANParks), the Cheetah Range Expansion Project, and the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) in South Africa together with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The government even added that in terms of the MoU, both the countries will collaborate and exchange best practices in large carnivore conservation through the transfer of technology, training of professionals in management, policy, and science, and to establish a bilateral custodianship arrangement for cheetah translocated between the two countries.