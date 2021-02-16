OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India sovereign fund NIIF hires Morgan Stanley infrastructure dealmaker Momaya
NIIF0, which is backed by other global sovereign funds such as Temasek Holdings and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, manages more than $4.4 billion in equity across its three funds, its website shows (AP)
NIIF0, which is backed by other global sovereign funds such as Temasek Holdings and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, manages more than $4.4 billion in equity across its three funds, its website shows (AP)

India sovereign fund NIIF hires Morgan Stanley infrastructure dealmaker Momaya

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 04:42 PM IST Baiju Kalesh , Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley executive director Ami Momaya, who was with the US firm’s infrastructure investment management division, will join NIIF as a partner in early May

India’s sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. has hired Morgan Stanley executive director Ami Momaya, people familiar with the matter said.

Momaya, who was with the US firm’s infrastructure investment management division, will join NIIF as a partner in early May, one of the people said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Harvard study published this month in Environmental Research concluded that previous estimates of deaths caused by long-term exposure to airborne toxic particles were too low

Deadly smog over India won’t lift until March, Copernicus says

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Even as recovery is underway, official estimates peg the FY21 contraction at 7.7%

GDP to be in growth territory in December quarter: Icra Ratings report

2 min read . 04:52 PM IST

India's ad investment to grow at 23.2% to touch Rs80,000 crore this year

3 min read . 04:39 PM IST
Chatterjee has spent over 24 years in the United Nations serving in a wide range of positions and organisations

Siddharth Chatterjee takes over as top UN diplomat in China

2 min read . 04:36 PM IST

The executive, a competitive basketball player, started at Morgan Stanley in the back office and worked her way up.

NIIF, which is backed by other global sovereign funds such as Temasek Holdings Pte and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, manages more than $4.4 billion in equity across its three funds, its website shows. NIIF invests in asset classes such as infrastructure, private equity and other diversified sectors in India.

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A representative for NIIF did not respond to requests for comment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout