India sovereign fund NIIF hires Morgan Stanley infrastructure dealmaker Momaya

India sovereign fund NIIF hires Morgan Stanley infrastructure dealmaker Momaya1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 04:42 PM IST
Morgan Stanley executive director Ami Momaya, who was with the US firm’s infrastructure investment management division, will join NIIF as a partner in early May
India’s sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. has hired Morgan Stanley executive director Ami Momaya, people familiar with the matter said.
Momaya, who was with the US firm’s infrastructure investment management division, will join NIIF as a partner in early May, one of the people said.
The executive, a competitive basketball player, started at Morgan Stanley in the back office and worked her way up.
NIIF, which is backed by other global sovereign funds such as Temasek Holdings Pte and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, manages more than $4.4 billion in equity across its three funds, its website shows. NIIF invests in asset classes such as infrastructure, private equity and other diversified sectors in India.
A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A representative for NIIF did not respond to requests for comment.
