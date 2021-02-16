India sovereign fund NIIF hires Morgan Stanley infrastructure dealmaker Momaya

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The executive, a competitive basketball player, started at Morgan Stanley in the back office and worked her way up.
NIIF, which is backed by other global sovereign funds such as Temasek Holdings Pte and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, manages more than $4.4 billion in equity across its three funds, its website shows. NIIF invests in asset classes such as infrastructure, private equity and other diversified sectors in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A representative for NIIF did not respond to requests for comment.