India spearheading covid fight, 30 vaccines in developmental stage: Health min

India is at the forefront of developing covid-19 vaccines with around 30 of them being in different stages of development, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

Speaking at the DST-CII India Portugal Technology Summit 2020, Vardhan informed that two of the vaccines are in the most advanced stage of development.

"Covaxin developed through ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration and Covishield from the Serum Institute of India are in phase 3 of clinical trials. Our premier institution - the Indian Council of Medical Research - is involved in their trial executions," said the minister.

"India is also hosting clinical trials for all the major vaccine contenders. Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is conducting trials for the vaccine developed by Oxford University. ZydusCadila is also conducting Ph2 trial of an indigenous DNA Vaccine," he added.

He further informed that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, one of India's pharma giants, will distribute the Russian vaccine in the country after conducting final-stage human trials and receiving regulatory approval. He disclosed that India is among the top ten countries in the world with respect to number of patents filed.

Highlighting India’s efforts to fight the covid-19 battle, he said: “More than 100 start-ups supported by the central government have provided innovative products and solutions to overcome challenges posed by covid-19."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via