India spends ₹2000 cr for Bharat product interventions to help moderate food prices

New Delhi: The Centre has spent nearly ₹2,000 crore on providing Bharat rice and wheat under the price stabilization fund (PSF) scheme to help tame food inflation.

In the interim budget for FY25, the budget estimates for food subsidies is ₹2.05 trillion against the FY24 revised budget of ₹2.12 trillion and FY23's expenditure of ₹1.97 trillion.

Experts said the government's retail interventions on food – buying grains, milling them and selling them at discounted prices – has helped the poor.

“The proportion of income used by people at the bottom of the pyramid for consuming cereals is more than the people in the upper bracket.

If you look at it that way, you will find that the people at the bottom of the pyramid or the lower 50% or so are facing higher inflation than the rest and that is reflecting on slower consumption growth,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist of India Ratings.

Inflation up and down While food inflation in May eased a tad to 8.69% from 8.7% in April, retail inflation in wheat rose to 6.5% last month from 6% a month ago but cooled to 12.3% from 12.5% in the case of rice.

Retail inflation in May dropped to 4.75% from 4.83% in April.

The government spent ₹947 crore on Bharat chawal and ₹956 crore on Bharat Atta since their launch in November until June, a senior official said.

The government launched Bharat atta at a subsidized price of ₹27.5 per kg after it announced the scheme in February 2023 at ₹29.5 a kg to keep prices in check. Bharat rice was launched this February at ₹29 per kg amid a steep rise in retail prices of the grain.

These two kitchen staples are supplied by the Food Corp. of India (FCI) to the government’s three central procurement agencies-- National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar.

These are then sold to consumers or given free of charge to the poorest, through mobile vans, fair price shops and online sellers.

Also Read | Bharat Atta sale kicks off ahead of Diwali; wheat to be sold at subsidised rate

Also Read | Centre in a first may give rice as part of MGNREGS wages

These three agencies have so far sold 991,000 tonnes of rice and nearly 1.3 million tonnes (mt) of atta.

The PSF was set up in 2014-15 with a corpus of ₹500 crore to maintain a strategic buffer stock that would discourage hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, protect consumers by supplying commodities at reasonable prices through the calibrated release of stock from the buffer, and incentivize domestic production through direct purchase from farmers and farmers’ associations at the farm gate or mandi.

Until the launch of Bharat atta and rice, only onions, potatoes and pulses were part of the PSF. Now, the government gives a payout to FCI for supplying Bharat atta and rice to Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar.

Subsidized by PSF The FCI is getting a subsidy or discount from PSF in the range of ₹435 to ₹585 for a quintal of wheat and ₹541 per quintal of rice supplied to Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar for processing these and then selling under the Bharat brand.

The cost to the government for rice is estimated to be around ₹3,931 per quintal and ₹2,774 a quintal for wheat, the official informed.

Queries sent to secretaries and spokespeople of expenditure, consumer affairs, food and public distribution departments remained unanswered at press time.

“Price Stabilisation Fund will eventually have to be financed by the government resources. Most of these burdens would actually lead to an increase in the government's subsidy bill and as far as the forthcoming budget is concerned, because the government revenue is buoyant from both tax and non-tax sides, it should not have much impact in terms of meeting the fiscal deficit target or in terms of compromising capital expenditure growth which is the key to maintaining a robust 7% plus growth. For the time being in the current year, there should not be much impact of increased subsidies related to food or some other items. It is because of buoyant revenue situation the government should be able to absorb this burden,” said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India.