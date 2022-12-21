India spots 3 cases of Omicron variant behind surge in China

Mandaviya directed for strengthening the surveillance system for whole-genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure timely detection of newer variants. This would facilitate undertaking of appropriate public health measures. States/UTs have been requested to send samples of all covid-19 positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) on a daily basis, for sequencing, to track new variants. The government has urged covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and complete the vaccination doses including booster shots as only 27-28% of India’s eligible population have taken the precaution dose. Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are the top five states in terms of the new covid cases even.